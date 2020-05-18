Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 | Nellore continues to see steady rise in cases

After cycling for long, migrant workers coming from Tamil Nadu were fortunate to get a lift from a truck driver near Nellore.

Seven more reported in the district; one tests positive in Prakasam

There was no respite for Nellorians from COVID-19 cases as seven more persons, who came into contact with traders in Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive in the district in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ongole reported a case of a 24-year-old person who had returned from Maharashtra. With this, the number of active cases rose to four in Prakasam district.

Sullurpeta, which has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot in SPSR Nellore district accounted for six new cases. The seventh patient was from Manubolu, near Gudur, health officials said. The tally in Nellore district has risen to 158, while the number of active cases stood at 52 following discharge of 10 patients on recovery during the period. As many as 508 persons were quarantined, according to a health bulletin released by the district administration.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of migrant workers were seen going to their hometowns by various means of transport, including cycles and trucks, on the Chennai-Kolkata highway. A group of workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh urged the district administration in Nellore to arrange for their travel to Bhopal.

Revenue officials provided food for 35 workers on the outskirts of Ongole, near the Pace College of Engineering and also arranged for their travel. The workers, who had embarked on a journey of pedalling all the way to their home, happily put their cycles on top of the bus and resumed their travel.

Meanwhile, activists of the CPI(ML) New Democracy, led by District Secretary Ch.Venkateswarlu, arranged food for a group of migrant workers from Bihar.

