COVID-19 | More than half of the eligible population fully vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA:

03 November 2021 15:14 IST

Over 3.31 crore (83.8) received at least one dose of the vaccine and a total of 5.38 crore doses were administered in the State so far.

More than half of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State as on Wednesday afternoon.

As many as 2,07,42,780 (52.5%) persons out of the total 3.95 crore eligible population (as per Central government) aged above 18 years have received two doses of vaccine, according to the Cowin portal.

During the past three days, over 5.4 lakh doses were administered including the 1.73 lakh doses administered on Wednesday by 2 p.m. at 2,099 vaccine centres.