COVID-19 | More than half of the eligible population fully vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh

A health worker administered the COVID-19 vaccine at Village Health Clinic centre, Kanuru in Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

More than half of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State as on Wednesday afternoon.

As many as 2,07,42,780 (52.5%) persons out of the total 3.95 crore eligible population (as per Central government) aged above 18 years have received two doses of vaccine, according to the Cowin portal.

Also read | COVID-19 vaccination drive needs to be taken door-to-door: PM Modi

Over 3.31 crore (83.8) received at least one dose of the vaccine and a total of 5.38 crore doses were administered in the State so far.

During the past three days, over 5.4 lakh doses were administered including the 1.73 lakh doses administered on Wednesday by 2 p.m. at 2,099 vaccine centres.


