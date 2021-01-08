COVID-19: lone death reported from Krishna

319 new cases take tally to 8,84,490 in State

The State reported one COVID-19 death and 319 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The toll stands at 77,127 and the tally reached 8,84,490 with a death rate of 0.81% and a recovery rate of 98.87%.

As many as 308 more patients recovered in the past day leaving 2,832 patients under treatment across the State as of Friday morning. The total number of recoveries stands at 8,74,531.

The overall positivity rate of 1.22 crore samples tested so far remains at 7.24% and that of 59,671 samples tested in the past one day was 0.53%.

The single death was reported in Krishna district which also reported 46 infections, highest single-day tally among the districts.

It was followed by Chittoor (44), Guntur (39), West Godavari (27), East Godavari (26), Kurnool (26), Visakhapatnam (25), Nellore (23), Anantapur (22), Kadapa (14), Srikakulam (12), Prakasam (10), and Vizianagaram (5).

The district-wise tallies are: East Godavari (1,23,903), West Godavari (94,035), Chittoor (86,530), Guntur (75,048), Anantapur (67,475), Nellore (62,204), Prakasam (62,079), Kurnool (60,652), Visakhapatnam (59,386), Kadapa (55,093), Krishna (48,110), Srikakulam (46,014), and Vizianagaram (41,066).