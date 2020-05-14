Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Kurnool, Anantapur breathe easy

First pregnant woman who tested positive discharged; no new cases in 24 hours

Officials in Kurnool and Anantapur breathed a sigh of relief as no new coronavirus cases were reported from either district in the last 24 hours.

The district administrations are now strengthening their efforts to effectively implement the containment operations in their respective red zones.

The first pregnant woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurnool district was discharged from GGH, Kurnool on Thursday along with her newborn. She had given birth to the baby through a Caesarean section last month when she had already tested positive for coronavirus. Thankfully, her baby was diagnosed negative for coronavirus.

Two other pregnant women were also admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and were discharged after making a full recovery.

In Kurnool district, a total of 27 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 343 out of the 591 COVID-19 cases recorded so far. While 18 persons died, 230 patients are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals and many of them are likely to be discharged soon, Collector G. Veerapandian said.

Four patients were discharged from the two COVID-19 hospitals in Anantapur district on Thursday, with the total number of discharged persons rising to 54. The four patients hailed from Poolakunta near Hindupur, Tadipatri, Police Training Centre, Anantapur and Hindupur.

