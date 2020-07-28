Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Kakinada emerges as a hotspot

Out of the total 1,053 COVID-19 cases reported across East Godavari district in the last 24 hours, 305 were from Kakinada city alone.

However, despite an alarming rise in the cases in the district headquarters of Kakinada, people continued to throng the markets and gather in public places.

Kadiyam sees a spike

The spread of the COVID is on the rise in Rajamahendravaram city, where 184 cases were reported in the single day.

Kadiyam, near the Rajamahendravram, emerged as the new hotspot with 67 cases getting reported in a single day.

In Kakinada rural, where 87 cases have been reported since Sunday morning, the district authorities have intensified the testing.

