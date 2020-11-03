COVID-19 infection count declines in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM

03 November 2020 01:27 IST

55 new cases reported in 24 hours ; active cases put at 475

The substantial drop in the number of new coronavirus infections per day in Vizianagaram district has brought the much-needed respeite to the health officials and the people as well.

On Monday, the district reported only 55 new infections when compared to around 400 positive cases per day till last month. The district has reported 39,524 positive cases till date. However, only 475 cases are active. Hectic business activity were witnessed in almost all the market areas including Clock Tower, Kanyakaparameswari Junction, Vulli Veedhi, Balaji Market and others. In the absence of major industries, these markets are providing employment to more than 50,000 people. Even as a majority of the people were seen wearing masks, social distancing norms was hardly followed in the market areas, escpeially those with narrow roads.

“We are hoping a good business ahead of Christamas and Sankranti seasons. We have asked all traders not to ignore COVID-19 protocols. The no mask-no entry rule is being strictly followed. Thermal screening, washing of hands and use of sanitisers have been made mandatory for traders, employees and customers,” said Praveen Kumar Anchalia, president of Balaji Textile Market.

Awareness drive

P.V. Padmanabham, founder of Spark Society, an NGO, said awareness programmes on COVID-19 protocol is being organised in markets and rythu bazaars. Social activist Anuradha Begum said more awareness among the public was need of the hour as schools had been reopened.

However, District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari said even as the single-day spike in cases is declining, lowering of guards at this juncture may worsen the situation.

“Restrictions imposed on the movement of people will continue in all the 478 containment zones in teh district. People who with symptoms of coronavirus can contact the control room by dialing 08922-236947,” she said.