COVID-19 | In 45 days, Andhra Pradesh tally crosses 1,000-mark, 31 dead

About 45-days after detecting the first COVID-19 positive cases, the State on Saturday crossed the 1000-mark by reporting 61 fresh cases and two more deaths during the past 24 hours.

The tally has gone up to 1,016 and toll mounted to 31 with one each death in Krishna and Kurnool districts.

Srikakulam district for the first time reported three cases and Krishna district which is worst-affected after Kurnool and Guntur is continuing to report more number of cases.

On Saturday, it reported 25 fresh cases, highest among districts. It is followed by Kurnool which reported 14 more cases and Anantapur reported five cases while Kadapa and Nellore reported four cases each and East Godavari, Guntur and Srikakulam reported three cases each.

Meanwhile, 26 patients including 11 from Prakasam, four each from East Godavari and Krishna, three from Kurnool and two each from Anantapur and Nellore have recovered and were discharged.

For the 1,016 cases detected up to now, the death rate has been 3.05% and the recovery rate 16.8%. As many as 814 active patients are under treatment at State and district COVID hospitals.

As many as 6, 928 samples were tested on Friday. So far 61,268 samples have been tested taking the tests per million population to 1147.

As of Saturday, Kurnool’s tally has gone up to 275 and Guntur reported a total of 209 cases. They are followed by Krishna (127), Chittoor (73), Nellore (72), Kadapa (55), Prakasam (53), Anantapur (51), West Godavari (39), East Godavari (37), Visakhapatnam (22) and Srikakulam (3).

Vizianagaram has been the only district with no positive cases while Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna account for 60% of the total cases.