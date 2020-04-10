COVID-19 impact: Good Friday observed in isolation

Good Friday was observed without social gathering in view of lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Believers read psalms and the gospel and sang hymns confining themselves to their homes avoiding huge congregations in churches associated with the ceremony to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

It was for the first time in the 154-year-old history of the Jewett Memorial Baptist church in Ongole, mother of Baptist churches in these parts, en masse prayers were not organised. So was the case with the 150-odd denomination of churches in Ongole. The Stations of the Cross' procession bearing the holy cross was done away in the wake of spurt in COVID-19 positive cases.

Live streaming of the special prayers was put on the social media platforms by among other churches Manna Ministries, Jesus Ministries and RM Ministries for the benefit of the faithful who were confined to their homes.

The believers remembered suffering of Jesus by watching masses and religious shows telecast by TV channels as religious heads gave

the message of hope to people affected by coronavirus.