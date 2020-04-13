COVID-19 hospital at SVIMS all set to face pandemic

Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SPMC), designated as COVID-19 hospital on the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) University campus, is fully prepared to face the pandemic.

It was at the start of 2020 that SVIMS reviewed the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or 'SARS CoV2’, which was later named as COVID-19. Dr. Alladi Mohan, professor and head of medicine, had presented the existing data on COVID-19 in the first week of January, espousing the importance of social distancing, hand hygiene and the use of face masks. SVIMS had also given a public awareness talk over AIR and Doordarshan, which is a pointer to its preparedness. Much before the ‘coughing’ voice message became a mobile caller tune, SVIMS started an SMS campaign by February end, giving COVID tips to patients on its database.

Well-prepared

With the spread of coronavirus appearing imminent, the hospital initiated purchase of N95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, three-ply surgical masks, gloves, hand sanitisers and liquid soap for its personnel, apart from creating an exclusive ICU for COVID-19 patients. In fact, the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at SVIMS became the State’s first designated facility. “We have expanded the RT-PCR equipment from two to four. At present, the VRDL is performing 300 tests a day,” says SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor Bhuma Vengamma.

As the team of microbiologists and Ph.D scholars led by virology professor Usha Kalawat conducts tests 24x7, the VRDL is also recognised as quality control check lab for tests done across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“As on April 11, we have screened 465 outpatients and collected 153 swabs for testing. Fifty-eight patients were admitted out of which 13 turned positive, 42 negative,” Dr. Vengamma added.

Early start

In fact, the hospital’s exclusive outpatient service for COVID-19 suspects began in the first week of March, with a chamber to obtain throat and nasopharyngeal swabs without spreading the contagion. As the numbers rose, another wing was opened at its clinic block. The State COVID-19 hospital has been created with 320 non-ICU beds and 130 ICU beds, further expandable by 72 and 18 respectively. Thirty-five of the 72 ventilators at SVIMS have been shifted for the purpose of COVID-19, admittedly a medical calamity not seen by the present generation.