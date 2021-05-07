COVID-19 helps a girl avoid marriage she did not want

ANANTAPUR

07 May 2021 13:36 IST

A B.Tech graduate, Kusumakumari from Mudigubba in Anantapur district, used ‘COVID-19 positive’ status as an alibi for avoiding a marriage she did not want.

Ms. Kusumakumari was engaged to Hariprasad of Dharmavaram and all was set to tie the knot in the early hours of Thursday, but at the nick of the moment, the bride said she was COVID positive. The groom was so desperate that he was ready to go ahead with the marriage even if her status was COVID positive.

When the bride did not relent, the groom and his parents complained to the Kadiri police regarding the cancellation of the marriage and wanted the ₹1.5 lakh they had deposited with the bride. When the police called the bride and her parents to the police station, it turned out that the boy had studied only up to ITI, but had told the girl that he had completed M.Tech. The bride told the police that since the groom had cheated her, she did not want to get married with that boy and that she wanted to buy time in the alibi of being COVID-19 positive.

The Kadiri police told the groom that he cannot force the girl to get married when she was not interested in him, and was looking into the demand of the groom to get his ₹1.5 lakh back as the family stayed put there to get their money before returning to their house.