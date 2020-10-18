COVID-19 has impacted life of senior citizens, caregivers: UN expert

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 October 2020 01:12 IST

‘Countries experiencing one of the greatest demographic disruptions in history’

Countries are experiencing one of the greatest demographic disruptions in history. The rapid ageing of their populations and reduced birth rates will drive an unprecedented growth in the proportion of the population aged 60 years plus, observed UN affiliated International Institute on Ageing (INIA) Deputy Director Rosette Farrugia Bonello, here on Saturday.

She was delivering the keynote address on ‘The Impact of Demographic Change and COVID-19 on Older Persons’ organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Gandhian Studies. She observed that as people age, their need for both health and social care is likely to become increasingly diverse.

Governments around the world are beginning to experiment with new policies to address these challenges and hence become prepared and well-equipped to secure the needs of population shifts, she added.

While focussing on Asian countries, she mentioned that the population of senior citizens is increasing at a fast rate in India. She also shared instances about the way COVID-19 has impacted the life of senior citizens and their caregivers across the world.

She also shared some measures which can be taken to help the seniors adapt with the new normal and thus encourage them in living a dignified life.

This session was coordinated by Applied Psychology Department Assistant Professor Nidhi Mishra.