COVID-19: Governor to address both Houses through video link

The Assembly premises at Velagapudi near Vijayawada being sanitised on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

16 June 2020 00:01 IST

Session of Assembly and Council from today

For the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will address the joint session of the Assembly and the Council through video link at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Governor will address both Houses from the Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

Arrangements are being made keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the budget for the financial year 2020-21 will be presented.

Budget session

Though it is not confirmed, the budget session is likely to be a short affair. Unconfirmed reports say that the budget session will be conducted for just two days. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which is scheduled to meet after the Governor’s address, will decide on the number of working days, sources say.

The Council of Ministers’ meeting will be held at 9 a.m. to consider the budget. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the budget in the Assembly in the afternoon session.

The government could not present the full budget in March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

It issued an ordinance for vote on account for a three-month period ending June 30. On the second day, Wednesday (June 17), debate on the thanksgiving motion for the Governor’s address will be taken up followed by passing of the Appropriation Bill.

The election for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19.

COVID protocol

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Monday said that every seat in the Assembly and the Council would be sanitised. Seating arrangements were changed to maintain social distancing in the Assembly and the Council.

No visitors allowed

Also, arrangements were in place to conduct medical tests to every member. The media would be allowed to cover the session only from the press gallery. For this session, no visitors would be allowed, he said.