COVID-19: first-ever plasma therapy performed at Kurnool GGH

The first-ever plasma transfusion, a procedure adopted to treat COVID-19, was successfully performed on a patient at the Kurnool Government General Hospital in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
Hospital Superintendent G. Narendranath Reddy said on Saturday that all the ICMR guidelines were followed in performing the procedure under the watchful eyes of the hospital’s Ethics Committee.
The ICMR has permitted the hospital to perform the procedure as the 60th centre in the country. Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and are healthy can come forward and donate plasma after 28 days.
The procedure was performed on a few others, but these were only trial runs, Dr. Narendranath added.
Meanwhile, the rate of infection has not shown any respite in the district.
In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, 229 new cases were recorded, pushing the tally to 3,168. In the last 10 days, more than 1,000 cases were recorded. In all, 1,258 patients were being treated, and 1,813 were discharged, district Collector G. Veerapandian said. There were 97 deaths so far.
