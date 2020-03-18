COVID-19 effect: SCR cancels many trains

VIJAYAWADA

18 March 2020 00:46 IST

Platform ticket price hiked to ₹50 in major stations

Due to poor patronisation in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled several trains on various routes from March 18 to April 1.

The cancelled trains are: Train No.06059 Chennai-Secunderabad (cancelled on March 20 and 22), Train No.06060 Secunderabad-Chennai (March 21 and 23), No.82841 Santragachi-Chennai (March 20 and 27), No.82842 Chennai-Santragachi (March 21 and 28), Train No.02775 Kakinada Town-Lingampalli (March 18, 20, 23, 25, 27 and 30), No.02776 Lingampalli-Kakinada Town (March 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31).

Similarly, Train No. 07049 Machilipatnam-Secunderabad has been cancelled on March 22 and 29, No.07050 Secunderabad-Machilipatnam (March 22 and 29), No.07117 Hyderabad-Ernakulam (March 25), No.07118 Ernakulam-Hyderabad (March 26), No.07257 Hyderabad-Vijayawada (March 23, 30), No.07609 Tiruchirapalli-Hyderabad (March 25 and April 1), No.07610 Hyderabad-Tiruchirapalli (March 23, 30), No.17621 Aurangabad-Renigunta (March 20, 27), No.17622 Renigunta-Aurangabad (March 21, 28), No.16204 Tirupati-Chennai Central (March 18, 31), No.16203 Chennai-Central-Tirupati (March 18 and 31).

Platform tickets hiked

The SCR has enhanced the rates of platform tickets to ₹50 in Vijayawada, Nellore, Gudur, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Ongole, Tenali, Chirala, Tuni, Kakinada Town, Samalkot, Anakapalle, BhimavarmTown, Kakinada Port, Nidadavole, Annavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Narsapur and Gudivada stations and ₹20 in others from March 18. The increased ticket rates will be in force up to March 31, and the decision has been taken to avoid entry of unnecessary persons or ticketless travellers into the station and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Platform ticket rates have been increased depending upon the earnings and footfall in about 583 stations in Indian Railways, the authorities said.