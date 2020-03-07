COVID-19 effect: govt.cancels women’s day fete

COVID-19 has cast its shadow on the State-level Women’s Day celebrations with the State government deciding to cancel the celebrations scheduled in the city for March 8 (Sunday).

The Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department planned to organise the day on a grand scale at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium . Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, MPs and MLAs and officers of various departments were scheduled to attend the programme.

Anganwadi workers and helpers, students of various educational institutions and women employees of various government departments planned to attend the celebrations. The district administration, WD&CW and police personnel visited IGMC and had reviewed the arrangements for the programme on Friday morning.

However, following the advice of the Centre not to organise any kind of mass gatherings as a preventive measure to avoid coronavirus, the programme has been cancelled. Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz confirmed the change of plans.

The government had planned to felicitate and present awards to the women, who excelled in different fields during the programme.

“As per the Centre’s advice and as a precautionary measure, the programme at IGMC has been cancelled,” WD&CW Director Kritikha Shukla said.

Shortage of masks

With the government issuing precautionary measures, setting up coronavirus wards, screening camps at airports, ports and other public places, there was severe shortage of N-95 masks in the medical shops in the State.

In some shops, masks were being sold at ₹30 and above, while the actual cost is ₹5. A few shopkeepers put up ‘no stock’ boards.

“There is a demand for N-95 masks and the stocks are over. Many people are asking for masks, but there has been no supply in the the last few days,” a medical shop owner said.