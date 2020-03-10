COVID-19: door-to-door survey to begin in State today

Health matters: Children wearing masks, as a precautionary measure, on their way to school by a rickshaw, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

10 March 2020 22:58 IST

The State government will conduct a two-day door-to-door survey starting Wednesday to identify the persons who had recently been to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) affected countries.

The ground level survey is to reach out to the persons who have not undergone 28-day mandatory observation and isolation and check any possibility of the spread of the virus.

The government has ordered all the District Collectors to make all arrangements for the survey and rope in Asha workers, village and ward volunteers, ANMs and other staff members to make door-to-door visits and gather information required.

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz in a teleconference on Tuesday asked the officials of the Department of Health to engage volunteers and make arrangements to upload the information on the Secretariat mobile application.

He said that application can be fed with Aadhaar number of a person in a household and further details of persons who returned from foreign countries, symptoms related to coronavirus can be uploaded.

The surveyors will also inform the health wing officials if the members of the household with travel history to affected countries complain of symptoms of coronavirus disease. The government has been asking persons who were returning from novel coronavirus-affected countries home isolate themselves irrespective of the state of health condition.

Test results awaited

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is awaiting the test results of two samples of symptomatic persons admitted to the isolation ward in the last 12 hours as of Tuesday morning.

So far, 34 out of 36 samples tested negative for novel coronavirus in the State and 234 asymptomatic persons are under home isolation.