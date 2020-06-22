COVID-19: Door-to-door survey planned in 4 lakh houses in Srikakulam district

Health staff geared up for door to door COVID-19 survey in Srikakulam district.

SRIKAKULAM:

22 June 2020

People who do not wear masks will be sent to work voluntarily in quarantine centres, says Collector

With COVID-19 spreading rapildy, Srikakulam district administration has decided to take up door-to-door health survey in all 38 mandals.

As many as four lakh houses will be covered under the systematic survey to identify suspected cases.

With the district registering 427 positive cases in the last two months, the district administration is keen on controlling the pandemic which has already reached community level transmission in Mandasa, Tekkali and other areas.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas directed district medical and health officials to take the help of other departments such as the District Rural Development Agency, non-governmental organisations to form special teams immediately for carrying out the door-to-door survey.

Control room

The details of persons with fever, cough, cold and throat infection should be passed on immediately to the control room number 94912-22122 and 94405-12447. A dedicated staff working round the clock will inform the officials of the health department who will swiftly conduct medical tests.

Srikakulam Joint Collector K. Srinivasulu and District Medical and Health Officer M. Chanchaiah, Additional DMHO B. Jagannadha Rao and other senior officials have to inform the Collector about the survey details of new positive cases on a daily basis.

The medical and health officials have been advised to gather information from private hospitals and registered medical practitioners regarding suspected cases. Mr. Nivas felt that the survey would help identify cases and provide treatment quickly. “After lockdown relaxation, many people are moving freely without any fear of COVID-19. Many of them fail to wear masks and follow social distancing. Apart from imposing fines, we will send them to work voluntarily in quarantine centres,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has banned mass gatherings. It asked people not to submit their complaints at the grievance cell every Monday but send it online to prevent crowds. Usually, more than 1,000 people come to Collector’s office every Monday.

People can send their petitions to spandanasrikakulam@gmail.com and Whatsapp number 9491222122 and these will be sent to officials concerned for follow-up action.