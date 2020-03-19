COVID-19: Doctor warns against complacency

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 March 2020 00:55 IST

Virus found in blood samples too of late, says K. Surya Rao

Senior physician Kutikuppala Surya Rao on Wednesday urged people not to be complacent about the threat posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr. Surya Rao was speaking at a seminar organised at Mrs. A.V.N. College titled ‘Break the chain of coronavirus’. Dr. Rao spoke on preventive strategies and mentioned how Italy recorded many fatalities due to neglecting the virus at the initial stage.

“Recognising the magnitude of the challenge, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The Government of India also declared it a national disaster soon after,” Dr. Surya Rao said.

According to him, researchers have detected coronavirus viral RNA and live virus in specimens other than nose-throat swabs and sputum samples, lung wash (bronchoalveolar lavage), lung biopsy, nasal, sputum and blood samples.

The doctor said that latest research results indicated indirect transmission of the pandemic novel coronavirus had been via inanimate objects or aerosolisation. Using real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), investigators detected COVID-19 RNA in lung wash (93%), sputum (72%), nasal swabs (63%), lung biopsy (46%), throat swabs (32%) and faeces (29%). He said in virus was also found in blood and urine samples of late.

Director of Polytechnic College R.V. Ramana Rao presided over the seminar, while Principal Prof. Vijay Prakash and staff and students attended.