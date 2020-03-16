COVID-19: DMHO threatens legal action against rumour-mongers

KAKINADA

16 March 2020 20:35 IST

‘Official communication will be issued if there is any positive case’

East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Suseela on Monday warned of legal actions against those circulating fake information on the spread of coronavirus.

In an official release, Ms. Susheela has said that an official communication would be issued if any positive case was registered in the district. By Monday evening, as six persons have been sent to the isolation ward and they were under the observation of the doctors at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

“The screening of those who are arriving from foreign countries is being done and people also could share the information about any persons suffering from the COVID-19 symptoms through phone numbers 1800 425 3077 and 0884 2356196,” said Ms. Susheela.