COVID-19 deaths in State 14 times more than what govt. claims: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

22 June 2021 23:30 IST

TDP plans protests in all Assembly constituencies on June 29

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the party would organise protests in all Assembly constituencies in the Sate on June 29 to ‘expose the failures’ of the YSRCP government in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Naidu held a meeting with the important leaders of the party and the Assembly constituency in-charges on Tuesday.

“An IIM professor had analysed the figures pertaining to deaths owing to coronavirus infection in the State and found that total fatalities were 14 times more than what the government had claimed,” Mr. Naidu said in the meeting.

‘Irrigation sector neglected’

Referring to the irrigation projects, the former Chief Minister alleged that the YSRCP government had neglected the irrigation sector during its two- year tenure. “Many problems pertaining to the construction of the Polavaram project have surfaced after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed the office. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who criticised the Pattiseema irrigation project grounded during the TDP’s tenure is now planning to to draw water through lift irrigation schemes from the Godavari Rriver,” he pointed out.

Special Category Status

Mr. Naidu also accused the government of ignoring issues pertaining to Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. “The government is spending crores of rupees on publicity to divert people’s attention from its failures. It has failed on all fronts, latest being the irregularities in the Group-I mains examination. The government is adamant to conduct the 10th and intermediate examinations amid the pandemic,” he added.