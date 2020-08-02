Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Couple end life after being discharged from hospital

Streets in Anantapur looked deserted following an undeclared curfew imposed by the police personnel as part of COVID-19 containment operations on July 26, 2020.

Streets in Anantapur looked deserted following an undeclared curfew imposed by the police personnel as part of COVID-19 containment operations on July 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

They were lodged in the Narayana College COVID-19 Care Centre in Anantapur and were discharged on July 31

A trader and his wife, who were discharged after treatment for COVID-19, ended their lives early on Sunday following alleged stigmatisation by people.

The man’s mother, an asthma patient, died 15 days ago and the couple tested positive for the pandemic on July 26, Circle Inspector M. Karunakar said. They are survived by a son.

The couple had given samples on July 24 and after confirmation on July 26, were lodged in the Narayana College COVID-19 Care Centre in Anantapur and were discharged on July 31 night. The Circle Inspector said the couple had overcome some financial crisis recently by selling a small shop and starting their own kirana shop. According to the family members and acquaintances of the couple, they did not have any other problems, Mr. Karunakar added.

There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com

Printable version | Aug 2, 2020



