COVID-19 count crosses 200-mark in E. Godavari

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 201 in East Godavari district, with 39 persons testing positive on Friday.

“A total of 201 cases have been registered in the district as of Friday. Of these, 83 cases are either primary or secondary contacts of a 53-year-old man from Gollala Mamidada village. The 53-year-old died on May 20,” Collector D. Muralidhar said at a press conference.

“The district has only reported one COVID-19 death. Though the total number of cases has crossed the 200-mark, a majority of them have been reported from Gollala Mamidada village in Pedapudi mandal only,” Mr. Muralidhar said.

Regarding containment measures, the Collector said that a special cell has been set up at Gollala Mamidada to monitor the spread of the virus round-the-clock. The result of the 4,658 samples is yet to come out in the district. The Collector said that 4,241 beds are available in the district.

Joint Collector (Village Secretariat and Development) Kirthi Chekuri said that 39 persons tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. “Of these, 30 persons belong to Gollala Mamidada village while three are from Rajamahendravaram and six from Amalapuram. Only one of them had returned from Mumbai,” Ms. Chekuri said.

District authorities said that there are only 13 active containment clusters in the district.