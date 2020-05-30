Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 count crosses 200-mark in E. Godavari

83 of the cases have been reported from a single village

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 201 in East Godavari district, with 39 persons testing positive on Friday.

“A total of 201 cases have been registered in the district as of Friday. Of these, 83 cases are either primary or secondary contacts of a 53-year-old man from Gollala Mamidada village. The 53-year-old died on May 20,” Collector D. Muralidhar said at a press conference.

“The district has only reported one COVID-19 death. Though the total number of cases has crossed the 200-mark, a majority of them have been reported from Gollala Mamidada village in Pedapudi mandal only,” Mr. Muralidhar said.

Regarding containment measures, the Collector said that a special cell has been set up at Gollala Mamidada to monitor the spread of the virus round-the-clock. The result of the 4,658 samples is yet to come out in the district. The Collector said that 4,241 beds are available in the district.

Joint Collector (Village Secretariat and Development) Kirthi Chekuri said that 39 persons tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. “Of these, 30 persons belong to Gollala Mamidada village while three are from Rajamahendravaram and six from Amalapuram. Only one of them had returned from Mumbai,” Ms. Chekuri said.

District authorities said that there are only 13 active containment clusters in the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 12:19:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/covid-19-count-crosses-200-mark-in-e-godavari/article31705877.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY