COVID-19 contract employees in A.P. seek assurance

Provide employment to those who served during pandemic, they urge govt.

Provide employment to those who served during pandemic, they urge govt.

Andhra Pradesh Medical COVID Contract Employees Union asked the State government to provide contract or regular employment to all healthcare workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of the Union’s general body meeting held in the city on Monday, honorary president Dr. Nagaraju and State president K. Ashok said that the Central government asked the state government to provide contract-based or regular employment to all the healthcare staff who worked for at least 100 days on COVID duty in May last year.

They said the State government recruited over 27,000 healthcare personnel including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, data entry operators and others who came forward to work during the pandemic risking their lives.

They said many of them were removed after three to four months of work and only some of them were employed during the third wave of the pandemic.

They said all the demands of the Union were put before Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.