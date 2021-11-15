COVID-19 claims three more lives in State

208 infections reported in 24 hours

The State reported three COVID-19 deaths and 208 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,69,978 and 14,415 respectively.

Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one death each.

A total of 32,630 samples were tested during the period and their positivity rate was 0.64%. The overall positivity rate of the 2.998 crore samples tested so far remained at 6.90%.

The tally of active cases slightly came down to 3,086 as 247 patients recovered. The total recoveries and the recovery rate stood at 20,52,477 and 99.15%.

Chittoor district reported 53 infections in the past day. It was followed by Krishna (32), Guntur (19), Nellore (18), West Godavari (18), Visakhapatnam (13), Anantapur (12), Kadapa (10), East Godavari (8), Prakasam (8), Srikakulam (7), Vizianagaram (6) and Kurnool (4).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,383), Chittoor (2,47,560), West Godavari (1,79,353), Guntur (1,78,480), Visakhapatnam (1,58,106), Anantapur (1,57,935), Nellore (1,46,635), Prakasam (1,38,624), Kurnool (1,24,170), Srikakulam (1,23,277), Krishna (1,19,780), Kadapa (1,15,773) and Vizianagaram (83,007).