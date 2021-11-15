Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 claims three more lives in State

The State reported three COVID-19 deaths and 208 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,69,978 and 14,415 respectively.

Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one death each.

A total of 32,630 samples were tested during the period and their positivity rate was 0.64%. The overall positivity rate of the 2.998 crore samples tested so far remained at 6.90%.

The tally of active cases slightly came down to 3,086 as 247 patients recovered. The total recoveries and the recovery rate stood at 20,52,477 and 99.15%.

Chittoor district reported 53 infections in the past day. It was followed by Krishna (32), Guntur (19), Nellore (18), West Godavari (18), Visakhapatnam (13), Anantapur (12), Kadapa (10), East Godavari (8), Prakasam (8), Srikakulam (7), Vizianagaram (6) and Kurnool (4).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,383), Chittoor (2,47,560), West Godavari (1,79,353), Guntur (1,78,480), Visakhapatnam (1,58,106), Anantapur (1,57,935), Nellore (1,46,635), Prakasam (1,38,624), Kurnool (1,24,170), Srikakulam (1,23,277), Krishna (1,19,780), Kadapa (1,15,773) and Vizianagaram (83,007).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 12:05:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/covid-19-claims-three-more-lives-in-state/article37495287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY