COVID-19 claims four lives in State

VIJAYAWADA

18 October 2021 00:15 IST

The State reported five COVID-19 deaths and 432 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, which took the cumulative toll to 14,307 and the tally to 20,60,472.

The number of active cases had come down to 6,034 as 586 patients recovered during the period. The recovery rate and the total number of recoveries stand at 99.01% and 20,40,131.

The daily positivity rate of the 31,712 samples tested was 1.36%. The positivity rate of the 2.89 crore tests conducted so far was 7.11%.

Advertising

Advertising

Krishna district reported two deaths in the last 24 hours, while Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari reported one each.

Chittoor district reported 87 infections in the past one day. It was followed by Guntur (61), Krishna (60), Nellore (43), Prakasam (41), Visakhapatnam (39), West Godavari (30), East Godavari (29), Srikakulam (12), Anantapur (10), Kadapa (8), Kurnool (6) and Vizianagaram (6).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,92,897), Chittoor (2,45,762), West Godavari (1,78,542), Guntur (1,77,362), Anantapur (1,57,739), Visakhapatnam (1,57,302), Nellore (1,46,015), Prakasam (1,38,217), Kurnool (1,24,091), Srikakulam (1,22,866), Krishna (1,18,533), Kadapa (1,15,381) and Vizianagaram (82,870).