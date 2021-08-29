COVID-19 claims 18 more lives

1,557 new cases reported, toll rises to 13,825

COVID-19 claimed 18 more lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. During the same period, 1,557 new infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 20,12,123. The death toll increased to 13,825 with a mortality rate of 0.69%.

The number of active cases slightly increased to 15,179 as only 1,213 patients have recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 19,83,119 and 98.56%.

The daily positivity rate of the 64,650 tests conducted in the past day was 2.41%, the highest in the past 17 days. The overall positivity rate of the 2.65 crore samples tested was 7.58%.

New cases

Krishna district reported four deaths and its mortality rate increased to 1.15%, the highest among the districts. Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore reported three deaths each while Prakasam and Visakhapatnam two each. Visakhapatnam recorded one death.

Chittoor reported 255 new infections. It was followed by East Godavari (232), West Godavari (212), Nellore (164), Krishna (159), Guntur (127), Prakasam (112), Kadapa (92), Visakhapatnam (83), Vizianagaram (48), Anantapur (35), Srikakulam (34) and Kurnool (4).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,85,424), Chittoor (2,37,702), West Godavari (1,74,248), Guntur (1,72,297), Anantapur (1,57,103), Visakhapatnam (1,54,843), Nellore (1,39,969), Prakasam (1,33,444), Kurnool (1,23,772), Srikakulam (1,21,958), Krishna (1,13,549), Kadapa (1,12,515) and Vizianagaram (82,404).