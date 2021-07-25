COVID-19 claims 18 more lives in State

VIJAYAWADA

25 July 2021 00:12 IST

Number of active cases comes down to 22,358; 10 lakh samples tested in 12 days

COVID-19 claimed 18 lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period, 2,174 new infections were reported even as 74,820 samples were tested.

The daily positivity rate was 2.91% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.40 crore samples tested was 8.12%.

The last 10 lakh samples were tested in 12 days with a positivity rate of 2.80%. Also, the tests per million ratio crossed 4.5 lakh in the State.

The cumulative tally increased to 19,52,513 and the toll reached 13,241 with a death rate of 0.68%. The daily tally was highest in the past three days.

The number of active cases came down to 22,358 as 2,737 patients have recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 19,16,914 and 98.18% respectively.

Krishna reported five new deaths in the past day while Chittoor reported four and East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari reported two each. Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each and five districts reported no death.

With 418 new infections, East Godavari reported the highest daily tally among the districts, while Kurnool has again reported new infections in single digit.

Chittoor reported 329, Krishna 248, Nellore 246, Prakasam 233, West Godavari 209, Guntur 132, Visakhapatnam 103, Kadapa 89, Anantapur 67, Srikakulam 63, Vizianagaram 29 and Kurnool reported 8 infections.

About 90% of the active cases were in eight districts while five districts of Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Srikakulam, Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Kurnool together have less than 10% active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,75,303), Chittoor (2,28,834), West Godavari (1,68,759), Guntur (1,66,938), Anantapur (1,55,937), Visakhapatnam (1,51,686), Nellore (1,32,768), Prakasam (1,28,116), Kurnool (1,23,028), Srikakulum (1,20,262), Kadapa (1,09,626), Krishna (1,07,070) and Vizianagaram (81,291).