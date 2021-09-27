COVID-19 claims 11 more lives in State

VIJAYAWADA

27 September 2021 00:19 IST

1,184 new infections take tally to 20,46,841

COVID-19 claimed 11 more lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. During the same period, 1,184 more infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 20,46,841. The number of deaths increased to 14,136.

During the past day, 1,333 patients have recovered and the number of active cases came down to 13,048. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,19,657 and 98.67%.

The daily test positivity rate of the 58,545 tests conducted in the past day was 2.02% and that of the 2.80 crore tests conducted so far was 7.29%.

Advertising

Advertising

Chittoor reported three more deaths due to COVID in the past day while Guntur and Krishna reported two deaths each. Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each.

All the districts reported less than 200 new cases in the past day except East Godavari which reported 218 infections. It was followed by Chittoor (165), Guntur (150), Nellore (138), West Godavari (126), Krishna (116), Prakasam (114), Kadapa (59), Visakhapatnam (35), Srikakulam (27), Vizianagaram (20), Anantapur (13) and Kurnool (3).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,90,700), Chittoor (2,43,286), West Godavari (1,77,456), Guntur (1,75,597), Anantapur (1,57,563), Visakhapatnam (1,56,479), Nellore (1,44,569), Prakasam (1,36,879), Kurnool (1,24,010), Srikakulam (1,22,664), Krishna (1,17,173), Kadapa (1,14,823) and Vizianagaram (82,747).