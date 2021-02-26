COVID-19 | Chittoor reports 21 new cases

VIJAYAWADA

26 February 2021 00:44 IST

82 new cases recorded in the State

The State reported 82 new COVID infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning taking the tally to 8,89,585. The toll remains at 7,168 as no new death was reported in the state in the past day.

The number of recoveries slightly increased to 8,81,806 with 74 patients recovering in the past day. The recovery rate stands at 99.13% and the death rate was at 0.81%.

Meanwhile, testing has increased as 35,443 samples, the highest in the past four weeks, were tested in the past day. The daily positivity rate was 0.23% and the overall positivity rate of the 1.384 samples was 6.43%.

Advertising

Advertising

Spike in Chittoor

Chittoor district again reported the highest single-day tally of 21 infections in the past day, while no other district saw double-digit cases.

Guntur and Kurnool reported eight new cases each and were followed by Krishna and Visakhapatnam which reported seven cases each. Nellore reported six and East Godavari, Anantapur, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported five cases each. Kadapa reported four and Prakasam reported one new case.

Vizianagaram has again reported no new case.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,426), West Godavari (94,321), Chittoor (87,386), Guntur (75,686), Anantapur (67,740), Nellore (62,457), Prakasam (62,201), Kurnool (60,870), Visakhapatnam (60,003), Kadapa (55,352), Krishna (48,891), Srikakulam (46,198) and Vizianagaram (41,159).