COVID-19 casts shadow on I-Day Celebrations

People take oath not to discriminate against those testing positive for the virus

The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow on the 74th Independence Day celebrations in Anantapur and Kurnool Police Parade Grounds held on Saturday.

Celebrations were truncated as participants and spectators wore masks and gloves and strictly adhered to all COVID-19 protocols.

In Kurnool, the entire programme was conducted amidst heavy rain as Water Resources and district in-charge Minister P. Anil Kumar unfurled the flag near Kondareddy Buruju, while Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana did the honours at the Police Parade Grounds in Anantapur before disbursing assets to the beneficiaries. Kurnool Collector G. Veerapandian and Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli also participated in the celebrations.

A special COVID-19 oath administered by Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu stood out in the celebrations with every officer and citizen present at the celebrations taking an oath that they would not discriminate against COVID-19 patients, be it at home, hospital or even in death. “The social stigma against COVID-19 positive persons will be done away by me and I will do my best to alleviate the suffering of the patients,” the oath read.

Students of Garladinne KGBV School presented a dance drama depicting the hardship of the COVID-19 frontline warriors from the medical, municipal, police and administration departments. The Ministers read out the priorities given by the State Government in the development of Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

In all, 149 persons were given Certificates of Appreciation for their dedicated work during the pandemic. The awardees included those from the non-governmental organisations, government departments and the general public.

RDT Bathalapalli Hospital awarded

The RDT Bathalapalli COVID-19 Hospital was adjudged the Best COVID-19 Hospital in the entire State. It was also conferred with the Best Support Staff category award at the State-level. Special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy handed over the awards in Vijayawada. RDT Bathalapalli Hospital was nominated as a COVID-19 Healthcare Centre on April 16, and since then over 3,000 positive people have been treated at this facility.