COVID-19 cases unabated in Prakasam, Nellore

Four more persons — three in Prakasam district and one in SPSR Nellore district — tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of persons who contracted the virus in Prakasam district rose to 53. Kandukur, Chirala and Gudlur accounted for one new positive case. The infected persons were those who had returned from New Delhi or their family members. One of the infected persons from Prakasam district had been shifted to Nellore for treatment in the regional COVID-19 isolation centre.

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who inaugurated a disinfectant machine along with State Education Minister A. Suresh, maintained that the health situation in the district was well under control as those under treatment were recovering fast . He appealed to the people to stay indoors to avoid spreading of the disease as Ongole had turned out to be COVID-19 hotspot.

The total number of confirmed cases in SPSR Nellore district rose to 68 after one more person from Nellore city tested positive for the virus. The number of active cases in Nellore stood at 60 after discharge of six persons following recovery. Two persons, including a doctor, had succumbed to the disease in the district.

Tough time

Meanwhile, Nellore police had a tough time in persuading people to confine themselves to their homes as most part of the city had been declared red zone.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister M. Gowtham Reddy, who held a video conference with captains of industry for reopening of closed down industries, said safety and security of the workers was of utmost importance to the State Government, which would focus on reviving industrial activity in the State. The industrial units should get no objection certificate (NOC) before restarting their units in complaince with the guidelines issued by the Centre for running them in areas considered as green zones, he said.

Tobacco auctions in traditional tobacco growing areas in the two districts remained stalled even after the relaxation came into force in view of more number of positive cases.