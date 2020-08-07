COVID-19 cases tally crosses 10,000-mark in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM

Collector takes stock of situation in district

The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10,000-mark in Srikakulam district on Friday. With 449 new cases being registered in the past 24 hours, the tally went up to 10,193.

District Collector J. Nivas, who reviewed the situation, directed the medical and health officials to conduct more number of tests in the rural areas. The district administration has so far collected samples from 1,83,084 persons.

Plasma therapy

Though the cases were on the rise, the recovery rate was good, said the Collector adding the government was planning to introduce plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients as the experiment was yielding good result.

The Collector visited Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and observed the functioning of Elisa Reader. IRCS chairman (Srikakulam district) P. Jaganmohana Rao said that IRCS was imparting special training for the staff with regard to plasma therapy.

Later, the Collector said that many patients, who recovered from COVID-19, were willing to donate plasma to save the lives of others.