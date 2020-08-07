COVID-19 cases tally crosses 10,000-mark in Srikakulam

The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10,000-mark in Srikakulam district on Friday. With 449 new cases being registered in the past 24 hours, the tally went up to 10,193.
District Collector J. Nivas, who reviewed the situation, directed the medical and health officials to conduct more number of tests in the rural areas. The district administration has so far collected samples from 1,83,084 persons.
Plasma therapy
Though the cases were on the rise, the recovery rate was good, said the Collector adding the government was planning to introduce plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients as the experiment was yielding good result.
The Collector visited Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and observed the functioning of Elisa Reader. IRCS chairman (Srikakulam district) P. Jaganmohana Rao said that IRCS was imparting special training for the staff with regard to plasma therapy.
Later, the Collector said that many patients, who recovered from COVID-19, were willing to donate plasma to save the lives of others.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath