COVID-19 cases inching closer to 8.5 lakh

12 deaths in the State in 24 hours take toll to 6,814

The State’s COVID-19 tally inched close to 8.5 lakh with 1,886 new infections reported in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

During the same period, 12 deaths were reported taking the death toll to 6,814 while the death rate remains at 0.81%.

The infection tally increased to 8,46,245 and the number of cases recovered increased to 8,18,473 which is 96.72% of the total cases.

Only 20,958 cases are active and patients were undergoing treatment.

The overall positivity rate of 87.85 samples tested so far stands at 9.63% while that of the 67,910 samples tested in the past day was 2.78%.

Chittoor and Krishna reported three deaths each, the highest among districts. Six districts including Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each while the remaining five districts reported no deaths in the past day.

Also, no district reported more than 300 new infections and seven districts reported less than 100. Kurnool continues to report less than 50 new cases.

Vizianagaram crosses 40,000 mark

The district-wise new cases are as follows: Chittoor (291), West Godavari (282), Guntur (275), Krishna (269), East Godavari (227), Prakasam (111), Visakhapatnam (97), Nellore (79), Kadapa (67), Vizianagaram (62), Anantapur (60), Kurnool (33) and Srikakulam (33).

Vizianagaram, the only district in the State with fewer than 40,000 infections till Monday, too crossed the mark in the past day.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,19,157), West Godavari (89,201), Chittoor (81,162), Guntur (69,987), Anantapur (65,722), Prakasam (60,665), Nellore (60,519), Kurnool (59,791), Visakhapatnam (56,914), Kadapa (53,281), Srikakulam (44,761), Krishna (42,148) and Vizianagaram (40,042).