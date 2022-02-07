COVID-19 cases dip to 2,690 in State

Eight deaths reported in 24 hours

The State saw a dip in COVID-19 infections with 2,690 new cases reported from all the 13 districts in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, a bulletin issued by the Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare said.

Eight deaths were reported during the period – two from Prakasam district and one each from Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts. With these, the number of fatalities so far was 14,664.

As many as 28,598 samples were tested in the past one day, taking the total samples tested so far to 3,26,60,687. A total of 11,855 people recovered during the period. The cumulative positive cases stood at 23,00,560, while 22,16,324 people had recovered so far. The number of active cases stood at 69,572.

Of the new positive cases reported, East Godavari registered the highest of 518 infections. It was followed by Guntur (354), Krishna (352), West Godavari (298), Visakhapatnam (198), Kadapa (181), Prakasam (156), Kurnool (147), Anantapur (140), Chittoor (131), Nellore (123), Vizianagaram (56), and Srikakulam (36).