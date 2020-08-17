COVID-19 cases cross 15,000-mark in Srikakulam

527 more test positive in the district

The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 15,000-mark in Srikakulam district on Monday. With the emergence of 527 new cases, the tally went up to 15,306.

The district, which was under the green zone till April last week, witnessed a surge in the cases later. According to sources, the number is also on the rise in the rural areas. Many persons, who tested positive, are reportedly moving freely, violating home isolation norms. It is said to be one of the main reasons for the spread of the disease at a fast pace.

As many as 2,642 patients are currently in home isolation as per the government records.

Meanwhile, in Vizianagaram district, 13,190 cases were reported so far. Fortunately, many of them recovered and 6,954 have been identified as active cases. Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari urged people to undergo the test in case they have any symptoms.