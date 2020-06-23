COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Guntur range

GUNTUR

23 June 2020 00:11 IST

Strategy revised to contain the virus spread, says police official

Surge in the number of COVID-19 cases continues in the Guntur range (Guntur Urban, Rural, Prakasam and Nellore districts) with the figure doubling in the last 15 days.

“We are having a re-look at the COVID-19 prevention strategies after the number of cases (850 as on June 3) doubled in the last 15 days (1,794 as on June 22) in the Guntur range. This situation is quite alarming,” Inspector-General of Police, South Coastal Range, J. Prabhakara Rao, told The Hindu on Monday.

As part of the revised strategy, the police would not allow any vehicles pass through the border check-posts between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., except for medical emergency. Medical and screening facilities would be upgraded at the border check-posts. Random screening tests would be done for passengers showing symptoms, said the IGP.

Screening camps

Stating that the local administration has already scaled up testing by organising screening camps at Tadepalli (Mahanadu Road) and Etukuru market (Guntur), the IGP said that more such screening camps would be held at markets.

“Now that we have allowed autos and limited transport, we are expecting a peak in COVID-19 cases by July 15, but we are fully geared up to face the situation,” he said.

After taking charge, Mr. Prabhakara Rao began visiting the containment zones and toured across the range ordering the district police to implement the lockdown strictly. The IGP also gave several suggestions on imposing restrictions and barricading.

“We will again take stock of the COVID-19 containment strategies and, if required, restrictions will be imposed in the containment zones only,” he said.

Campaign on masks

Further, the entry from the Nagarjuna Sagar remains closed till further orders.

On the COVID-19 preventive measures, Mr. Prabhakara Rao said that a massive campaign would be launched to make masks a mandatory. The police are also launching e-challan facility to allow people to pay a fine in case of violation of the norm.