COVID-19: awareness rallies taken out

MCT officials to hold meetings with owners of cinema halls and shops on preventive steps

Awareness rallies were taken out in Tirupati and Kurnool on Wednesday to spread awareness about the importance of taking precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner P.S. Girisha flagged off the at MCT office. It passed through the thoroughfares and reached Tirupati Urban District Police Office and came back, where he stressed the importance of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and keeping hands sanitised.

In the next ten days, MCT will hold meetings with cinema halls, hotels, shopping malls and garment outlets on each day to discuss steps to check the virus spread. Additional Commissioner D. Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy, Health Officer Sudha Rani and took part in the rally.

Advice to traders

In Kurnool, Collector G. Veerapandian, Superintendent of Police K. Fakkeerappa, Joint Collectors S. Ramasundar Reddy and Syed Khaja Mohiddin, Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji and others participated in the rally that originated at Konda Reddy Buruju and culminated at the collectorate.

Raising slogans and carrying placards, the participants advised the traders to observe ‘No mask, no entry’ rule into their commercial outlets. “From the highest number of cases in the initial days, Kurnool records less than 100 cases today and is registering 98% recovery rate,” Mr. Veerapandian observed. He cautioned that the number of cases could rise in the second wave and appealed to the public not to down the guard.

In Kadapa, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran flagged off the awareness rally from Koti Reddy circle and culminated at Sandhya circle, where the participants formed a human chain. “Nobody should step out of the house without a mask. If anyone is sighted without a mask, the public have a right to insist them to wear a mask”, he said, while releasing posters containing messages on proper disposal of used masks and celebrating Dasara with precautionary measures. Municipal commissioner Lavanna, DM&HO Anil Kumar and others took part.