Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Apollo on a healthy mission

Its campaign yields desired results in three mandals

The Apollo Group’s Total Health unit at Aragonda, 25 km from here, has intensified its awareness campaign on COVID-19 in Tavanampalle, Irala, and Bangarupalem mandals, covering a population of about three lakhs.

The campaign included thermal screening of suspect cases in about 250 villages, delivery of essential medicines at the villages for patients suffering from diabetes, hypertension and renal failure, in a move to prevent them from going out during the lockdown.

Deputy Medical Director S. Rajagopal said that the concerted effort of the medical and paramedical teams of the Apollo Hospital at Aragonda and the primary health centers and the frontline staff of the police and revenue departments in leading the COVID-19 awareness campaign yielded highly satisfactory results in the three mandals, with not a single positive case being reported so far. “We have put up over 1,000 banners at all educational institutions, bus stops and arterial junctions in the target area, sensitising the public about face masks, sanitisers, hand-wash and social distancing," he said.

Yoga practice

Managing Director (Total Health) J. Subbanna said that highlight of the awareness campaign was to involve the rural public in yoga practices to boost their immunity levels. “We have made exclusive videos on yoga practices to boost immunity through experienced yoga masters. The digital content was widely circulated to the public in our target area through WhatsApp groups. The Government of India’s Ayush schemes such as Rakshyogna were made to reach the public through demonstrations,” he said.

In order to prevent the old people and patients from moving out during the lockdown, the Total Health’s mobile healthcare units were deployed at the target villages. “Apart from rendering the out-patient services, the mobile units are extensively used to educate the public on do's and don’ts through public address system. About one lakh cotton masks were distributed in the rural areas so far,” Dr. Subbanna observed.

