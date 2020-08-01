COVID-19 | A.P. tally crosses 1.5-lakh mark

VIJAYAWADA

It increased from 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh cases in six days

The State’s tally of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark on Saturday morning with the detection of 9,276 new infections. The number of deaths also increased to 1,407 as 58 patients died in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department's bulletin.

While the overall tally stands at 1,50,209, on the brighter side, the State saw a record number of recoveries in a day with the discharge of 12,750 patients.

This has increased the recovery rate to 51% with a total of 76,614 recoveries against 72,188 active cases. The State also crossed the 20 lakh-mark in the number of tests as it tested 60,797 samples during the past 24 hours.

The number of cases increased from one-lakh to one and a half lakh in just six days, during which period 53,911 cases and 366 deaths were reported.

Test share

While the State’s share of positive cases in the country's tally of 16.95 lakh is 8.8%, its share of tests in the country's tests of 1.93 crore is 10.39%, as per the Health Department data.

Also, at 7.46% positivity rate the State is behind all the States of Maharastra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that crossed one-lakh cases tally. The State’s COVID death rate is 0.94% and the tests per million ratio has gone up to 37,689.

New cases and deaths

Four districts reported at least 1,000 cases each in the past day. They are Kurnool (1,234 cases, 6 deaths), Visakhapatnam (1,155, 8), Anantapur (1,128, 6) and Guntur (1,001, 7). They are followed by Chittoor (949, 6), East Godavari (876, 8), Nellore (559, 2), Kadapa (547, 1), West Godavari (494, 3), Srikakulam (455, 4), Prakasam (402, 2), Krishna (357, 3) and Vizianagaram (119, 2).

All the persons who have tested positive after coming to State from other countries and States have recovered and discharged. No new imported cases were reported.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (21,271), Kurnool (18,081), Anantapur (15,827), Guntur (15,669), West Godavari (12, 804), Visakhapatam (11,920), Chittoor (11,327), Kadapa (8,423), Nellore (7,875), Krishna (7,200), Srikakulam (7,025), Prakasam (5,569) and Vizianagaram (4,323).