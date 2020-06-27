COVID-19 | A.P. sees 11 deaths and 796 new cases in a day

Indicating rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the State, as many as 796 fresh cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day spike so far. and 11 deaths, which is also the highest in a single-day, were reported in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, 24,458 samples were tested. So far, 8,16,082 samples with a positivity rate of 1.5% have been tested, according to the bulletin issued by the Health department on June 27.

The toll has mounted to 157 with four deaths each in Kurnool and Krishna districts and one death each in East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts. It is the first COVID death in Vizianagaram.

The death tally has gone up to 12,285. 10,093 of them are cases of locals while 1,815 are of people from other States and 377 from other countries.

The number of active cases has gone up to 6,648 and with 284 new discharges, a total of 5,480 patients have recovered so far. The recovery rate decreased to 44.61% and the mortality rate is at 1.28%.

Two districts report more than 100 cases each

Of the total 796 cases, 740 cases are of locals from Anantapur (161), East Godavari (109), Chittoor (84), Guntur (71), Kurnool (69), Krishna (53), Kadapa (50), West Godavari (44), Visakhapatnam (34), Prakasam (26), Nellore (24), Vizianagaram (15). Srikakulam reported no new case.

The district local case tallies are as follows: Kurnool (1648), Anantapur (1320), Krishna (1252), Guntur (1103), East Godavari (945), Chittoor (809), West Godavari (804), Kadapa (683), Nellore (561), Visakhapatnam (461), Prakasam (272), Vizianagaram (137) and Srikakulam (62).

More than 100 deaths were reported in Krishna and Kurnool districts with the former having 53 deaths and the latter having 52 deaths.

Guntur saw 17 deaths while Anantapur and East Godavari saw seven deaths each. Other deaths occurred in Chittoor (6), Nellore (4), Visakhapatnam (3), Prakasam (2), Srikakulam (2), West Godavari (2) and Vizianagaram (1).