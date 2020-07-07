COVID-19 | A.P. reports 1,178 new cases, 13 deaths

The State has reported 13 COVID-19 deaths and 1,178 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 252 and the tally to 21,197 as of the morning of July 7.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, as many as 825 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals, marking the highest single-day tally of recoveries so far.

The new deaths occurred in Kurnool (4 deaths), Anantapur (3), Chittoor (2), Visakhapatnam (2), Prakasam (1) and West Godavari (1).

Of the cumulative tally, 18,520 are of locals and the remaining are imported cases including 2,257 other State returnees and 420 foreign returnees.

Guntur district reported a whopping 238 fresh local cases. In the past one week, the district has reported over 900 cases. Next to Guntur is Ananatapur with 153 fresh cases. Anantapur too reported over 900 cases in the past week.

These are followed by Visakhapatnam (123 fresh cases), East Godavari (112), Srikakulam (104), Krishna (100), Kurnool (84), Chittoor (66), West Godavari (49), Nellore (39), Vizianagaram (30), Prakasam (29) and Kadapa (28). Among imported cases, 22 fresh cases are amongst people from other States and only one case is a foreign returnee.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (2,671), Anantapur (2,481), Guntur (2,262), Krishna (1,898), East Godavari (1,890), Chittoor (1,510), Kadapa (1,369), West Godavari (1,319), Visakhapatnam (945), Nellore (810), Prakasam (767), Srikakulam (329) and Vizianagaram (269).