COVID-19 | Andhra Pradesh’s infection tally crosses 8.7 lakh

11 new deaths and 664 cases reported in 24 hours

The State’s COVID infection tally crossed 8.7 lakh with detection of 664 new infections in the past 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The death toll reached 7,014 with 11 new deaths and the death rate remains at 0.81%.

The tally increased to 8,70,076 and the number of recoveries also increased to 8,56,320 as 835 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 98.42% while there are 6,742 patients undergoing treatment across the State.

The number of samples tested in the past day increased to 63,049 and the daily positivity rate came down to 1.05%. The overall positivity rate of 1.02 crore samples tested so far was 8.51% and the tests per million ratio increased to 1.91 lakh. Nine districts reported new deaths, and Krishna and Chittoor reported two each. They were followed by Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhpatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari which reported one death each.

Also, Krishna and Chittoor reported 105 new infections each in the past day and stand above the remaining districts whose tally was less than 100. Visakhapatnam reported 73 new infections while Guntur reported 72, West Godavari reported 70, East Godavari reported 67, Prakasam 40, Nellore 34, Anantapur 29, Kadapa 21, Vizianagaram 19, Kurnool 19 and Srikakulam 10.