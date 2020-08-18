COVID-19 | Andhra Pradesh tally crosses the three lakh-mark

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2020 23:58 IST

State witnesses 9,652 new infections and 88 deaths in 24 hours

The State’s COVID-19 tally crossed the three lakh-mark on Tuesday with 9,652 new infections and 88 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. While the tally climbed to 3,06,261, the death toll went up to 2,820.

With this, Andhra Pradesh has become the third State in the country to witness over three lakh infections during the pandemic after Maharashtra and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The State took only 11 days to detect the third lakh (0.99 lakh) of infections with 5.99 lakh tests after crossing the two lakh-mark (2.06 lakh) on August 7, while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu took much longer time — 14 and 16 days respectively.

Also, A.P. was faster in detecting the second lakh of infections in 11 days. The State has so far tested 29,61,611 samples.

Tests per million ratio

Despite being the smallest State in terms of population, A.P. has tested more percentage of its population than the other two. Its tests per million ratio is 55,461 – the highest among major States and third-highest among the States and Union Territories after Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi. Maharashtra’s tests per million ratio is 25,690 and that of Tamil Nadu 49,075.

As a result, the State’s confirmed cases per million (CPM) ratio is also higher than that of the other two. While AP’s CPM is 5,732, Maharastra’s CPM is 4,838 and that of Tamil Nadu 4,467.

However, the State’s positivity rate has been increasing for every new one lakh cases.

For the first one lakh cases, the positivity rate (16.8 lakh tests) was 6.06%. For the second one lakh cases, the positivity rate (6.75 lakh tests) was 15.47%. The positivity rate for the third one lakh cases (5.99 lakh tests) increased to 16.56%. The overall positivity rate is 10.34%.

Recovery rate

The current recovery rate further increased to 71.28% with the recovery of 9,211 more patients in the last one day. So far, 2,18,311 patients have recovered and 85,130 cases are active. The death rate stands at 0.92%, which is lower than that of Maharashtra (3.35%) and Tamil Nadu (1.71%).

East Godavari is on top of the list and Krishna at the bottom in respect of the tally. The district-wise tally is as follows: East Godavari (42,600), Krunool (34,782), Anantapur (30,507), Guntur (27,810), Visakhapatnam (26,255), West Godavari (25,111), Chittoor (24,907), Nellore (18,329), Kadapa (18,086), Srikakulam (15,663), Vizianagaram (13,608), Prakasam (12,948) and Krishna (12,760). In addition, 2,895 cases are shown as “imported.”

Meanwhile, East Godavari continues to witness more number of new cases. It has reported 1,396 new cases and four new deaths. It is followed by Chittoor (990 & 14), Visakhapatnam (928 & 5), Guntur (895 & 9), Kurnool (830 & 9), West Godavari (805 & 6), Kadapa (755 & 1), Prakasam (725 & 11), Nellore (684 & 7), Vizianagaram (513 & 5), Anantapur (445 & 9), Srikakulam (405 & 5) and Krishna (281 & 3).