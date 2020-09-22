COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh sees lowest single-day spike in two months

Three districts record less than 200 cases

The State reported 6,235 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, which is the lowest single-day tally in the last two months.

Since July 28, the daily infection count was not less than 6,500 as the daily positivity rate varied between 11% and 17%. Also, the number of deaths reported in the past day was the lowest nearly in the past two months. As many as 51 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 5,410.

With the new infections, the tally has increased to 6,31,749 even as 10,502 patients recovered during 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 87.35%. In total, 5,51,821 patients have been recovered till date, taking the active cases to 74,518. The death rate remains at 0.86%.

Positivity rate

As many as 56,569 samples were tested in 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.02%. Overall, 51,60,700 samples have been tested till date, with the positivity rate of 12.24%.

Meanwhile, East Godavari continued to report more than 1,000 new cases, the biggest single-day spike among the districts. Three districts reported less than 200 cases in the last 24 hours. Krishna reported the highest number of deaths, despite witnessing the lowest number of single-day spike.

The new cases and deaths of teh district are as follows: East Godavari (1262 and 4), West Godavari (962 and 4), Prakasam (841 and 2), Guntur (532 and 4), Anantapur (505 and 5), Nellore (401 and 4), Vizianagaram (395 and 0), Chittoor (362 and 7), Srikakulam (283 and 1), Kadapa (219 and 2), Kurnool (190 and 3), Visakhpatnam (150 and 6) and Krishna (133 and 9).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (87,769), West Godavari (58,708), Chittoor (55,215), Kurnool (54,219), Anantapur (53,342), Guntur (49,978), Nellore (48,128), Visakhapatnam (47,000), Prakasam (42,536), Kadapa (39,750), Srikakulam (36,227), Vizianagaram (31,819) and Krishna (24,163).

Recovery rate

Recovery rate in Kurnool and Anantapur has reached 94%, the highest among the districts. Both the districts have now less than 6% cases active.

Nellore’s recovery rate stood at 93%, followed by Kadapa and Visakhapatnam (90%).

Recovery rates of other districts are as follows: West Godavari (88%), Krishna (87%), Chittoor (86%), Guntur (86%), East Godavari (86%), Srikakulam (85%), Vizianagaram (78%) and Prakasam (73%).