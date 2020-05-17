COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports one death, 25 fresh cases, lowest in the past month

Andhra Pradesh has reported one more COVID-19 death and only 25 fresh cases, during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest day tally in the past one month.

According to the bulletin by the Health department, the tally has gone up to 2,355 including 150 migrant cases, while the toll reached 50. With 103 fresh recoveries, active cases came down to 874 while a total of 1, 456 patients recovered. The recovery rate was 61%. Among the migrant cases, 23 patients recovered in Anantapur.

Seven new cases were reported in Srikakulam, four each in Chittoor and Guntur, three each in Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam and one in Nellore. All the fresh cases in Prakasam and one case each in Chittoor and Kurnool are linked to Tamil Nadu’s Koyembedu wholesale market.

The new death was reported in Krishna district which registered a toll of 15, the second-highest in the State after Kurnool which saw 19 deaths. Both the districts account for 68% of the total deaths — 50.

Meanwhile, consistent recoveries continue to bring down the number of active patients by the day.

Of the latest recoveries, 42 are from Krishna district while 18 are from Guntur, 15 from Kurnool, 13 from Nellore, seven from Visakhapatnam, three each from West Godavari and Kadapa and one each from East Godavari and Anantapur.

In the past 24 hours, 9,880 tests were conducted and so far a total of 2.38 lakh samples have been tested in the State.