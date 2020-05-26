Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh records one more death, 97 new cases

A passenger seen sanitising hands in front of APSRTC central bus station in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, ahead of boarding a bus.

A passenger seen sanitising hands in front of APSRTC central bus station in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, ahead of boarding a bus.   | Photo Credit: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

The State also recorded 125 recoveries in the past day

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed one more death and 97 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past day. More than half of the fresh cases are of returnees from the Gulf countries. While 44 cases are of persons who returned from Kuwait, three are of Abu Dhabi, UAE and two are of Qatar, as per the bulletin issued by the State on Tuesday.

The remaining 48 persons infected are within the State and four of them in Chittoor have Koyembedu links.

So far, 111 foreign returnees who came back to the State as part of the Vande Bharat Mission tested positive for COVID-19.

The State tally has gone up to 2, 983 and there are 97 active cases. One more death was reported in East Godavari district, taking the toll to 57.

On a brighter note, 125 persons including 55 local cases and 70 migrant cases have recovered in the past day. As of Tuesday, a total of 2009 patients were discharged after treatment.

The State has reached the 6043 tests per million population ratio with a total of 3.22 lakh tests conducted so far.

