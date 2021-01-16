COVID-19 | All set for vaccination rollout in south coastal A.P

The stage is set for the much-awaited rollout of vaccine for COVID-19 from 48 session sites in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
As many as 100 selected beneficiaries each will be vaccinated at 26 session sites in SPSR Nellore district and 22 session sites in Prakasam district.
Committees have been constituted in each of the session sites for the smooth conduct of the vaccination programme by monitoring the health of vaccinated persons and shift the needy to designated hospitals in the event of adversity, said Prakasam District Collector P.Bhaskar while overseeing the arrangements at the GGH session site.
“We have received 31,000 doses of the vaccine for inoculating 24,100 selected health workers in the first phase,” explained Prakasam Medical and Health Officer P.Ratnavalli.
In SPSR Nellore district, 29,104 persons were selected for vaccination. Specialist doctors were posted in each of the 26 session sites to monitor the health condition of each of the beneficiaries. Ambulances are kept ready outside the session sites, said SPSR Nellore DMHO S.Rajyalakshmi overseeing the arrangements at GGH.
Meanwhile, only three new COVID-19 cases-, two in Prakasam district and one in SPSR Nellore district, were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases came down to 418, 351 in SPSR Nellore district and 67 in Prakasam district. As many as 1,23,053 of the 1,24,357 patients have recovered from the disease in the two districts so far.
