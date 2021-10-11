COVID-19 active cases in A.P. go below 8,000

VIJAYAWADA

11 October 2021 01:16 IST

Virus claims four more lives in 24 hours

State reported four COVID-19 deaths and 633 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The number of active cases went below the 8,000-mark (7,944) for the first time in the past over six months. The total recoveries went up to 20,35,054, including 810 reported in the past day. The recovery rate remained at 98.92%. The cumulative toll and tally reached 14,254 and 20,57,252 respectively.

Only 38,312 tests were conducted in the past day and their positivity rate was put at 1.65%. During the past two weeks, the daily positivity rate remained below 2% for the first time after six months. The test positivity rate of the 6.5 lakh tests conducted in the past two weeks was put at 1.60%. The overall test positivity rate of the 2.874 crore samples tested remained at 7.16%.

Advertising

Advertising

Krishna reported two deaths in the past day, while Guntur and Kadapa reported one each.

East Godavari reported 151 infections in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (87), Chittoor (87), Nellore (66), Prakasam (53), Krishna (51), West Godavari (36), Visakhapatnam (30), Kadapa (19), Srikakulam (14), Kurnool (13), Anantapur (9) and Vizianagaram (8).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,92,496), Chittoor (2,45,131), West Godavari (1,78,371), Guntur (1,76,853), Anantapur (1,57,689), Visakhapatnam (1,57,029), Nellore (1,45,732), Prakasam (1,37,974), Kurnool (1,24,060), Srikakulam (1,22,819), Krishna (1,18,128), Kadapa (1,15,235) and Vizianagaram (82,840).